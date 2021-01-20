The value of institutions that only kowtow to principles

In a 27 November decision, a Philadelphia court declined to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results, which Trump narrowly lost. The author of the opinion was Judge Stephanos Bibas, one of more than 200 federal judges appointed by the Trump administration. “Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," wrote Bibas. As the Pew Research Center observed in an analysis last week, “Trump appointed 54 federal appellate judges in four years, one short of the 55 Obama appointed in twice as much time. In the process, Trump ‘flipped’ the balance of several appeals courts from a majority of Democratic appointees to a majority of Republican appointees." For all the talk that the Biden administration would seek to pack the Supreme Court to overturn its conservative majority, the one area of uncharacteristic efficiency for the Trump administration has been filling the courts with Republican appointees. Trump also appointed three Supreme Court justices.

