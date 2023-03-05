The value of those who keep losing to Narendra Modi5 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Next year, the party is expected to win India’s general elections easily, even after a decade in power. And it is set to dominate politics for many more years, especially at the Centre. How should we view the people who have been fighting the BJP?
What is the relevance of ‘good guys’ who always lose? What is the purpose of people who stand for harmony, equality and freedom, but cannot draw the support of citizens who, too, want harmony equality and freedom? What is the point of an activist who speaks to the masses when the masses do the exact opposite of what he asks them to do? In a democracy, what is the meaning of public rejection?
