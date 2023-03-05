The value of those who keep losing to Narendra Modi

On Friday, we learnt that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expanded its influence over the Northeast after winning two states there and being very much in the game in another. Next year, the party is expected to win India’s general elections easily, even after a decade in power. And it is set to dominate politics for many more years, especially at the Centre. How should we view the people who have been fighting the BJP? What is the point of their existence? This may sound like an insult, but that is not my intention. In fact, I am trying to arrive at their value to us. I am not referring to professional politicians, like Rahul Gandhi alone. I am chiefly talking about the long tail of politics that is not called politics. Idealists, journalists who have not sold out to the BJP, poets, developmental economists, humanities scholars and writers with a moral compass. They have raged against the BJP and portrayed its leaders as hardline Hindus who oppress other religions. Yet, Nagaland, with a nearly 90% Christian population, has voted for the BJP. The intellectual resistance to the BJP has portrayed it as a party that is in cahoots with billionaires, yet the poor vote for the party. (Time and again, what the poor demonstrate is that between the rich and the posh, they despise the posh more.)