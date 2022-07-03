The very wheels are at risk of coming off our global EV push4 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 10:02 PM IST
Safety standards must be tightened quickly before confidence is lost
The world’s biggest motor car maker, Toyota Motor Corp, reluctantly released an electric vehicle in May. Weeks later, it recalled 2,700 of them because there was a risk their wheels—the most fundamental component—would fall off. If that’s the level of quality and safety traditional auto giants have been found ready to commit to, then investors and regulators should increase their scrutiny.