The very wheels are at risk of coming off our global EV push

Toyota’s statement was alarming. “After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle. If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," the company said as it recalled its first electric car release. For long a leader in hybrid or gasoline-electric technology, the Japanese firm has been dragging its feet on electric vehicles (EVs) even as competitors like Volkswagen AG have raced ahead. Toyota president Akio Toyoda has in the past commented on the excessive hype around green cars and pointed out the downsides.

