The Water we save now will matter in times to come
According to a report published on science.org, northwest and south India may face a serious water crisis by 2025.
I was sitting with some old friends at Varanasi’s Assi Ghat recently, chatting about the Ganga, with the pious vibrations of the mighty river surrounding us. Some recalled Pandit Jagannath, others Iqbal, and still others a painting done on ‘Maa Ganga’. Then, one of us mentioned that the sight of the free-flowing river will last only another two months till summer and then sometimes, water level would drop so low that sand banks would appear in the middle of the Ganga.