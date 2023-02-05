The Water we save now will matter in times to come

According to a report published on science.org, northwest and south India may face a serious water crisis by 2025. And by 2050, the whole country could face this dreadful predicament. India alone has 17% of the world’s population, but we only have 4% of the world’s total fresh water reserves to meet the needs of such a vast population. Our country exploits more groundwater than both US and China combined. According to the Central Ground Water Board, 256 of the country’s 700 districts are using self-sustaining groundwater. Another figure states that in 1960, there were about 3 million tube wells across the country. By 2010, i.e. 50 years later, their number had reached 35 million. How about today? Exact figures are not available, but the number would definitely have risen hugely over the last 12 years. This is scary.