DAOs of Web3 differ vastly from regular companies but their structure also exposes them to risks
One of the promises of the new Web3 movement is that it can blow open the construct of the traditional firm using distributed autonomous organizations (or DAOs). The idea of ‘disruption’ has been around in the tech world for some time now. We have mostly seen what some observers call “Uberization" of the firm, while others simply use the catch-all phrase ‘disruption’ to sound intelligent.