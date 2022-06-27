The web distributed organization versus the company

Thus far, before the advent of Web3 DAOs as giant killers, all we have had was the formation of online ‘marketplaces’ that let buyers and sellers trade a certain commodity or service while still firmly being planted in today’s Web 2.0 world. These marketplaces have had extra purchase in the provisioning of micro, ground-level transport services—specifically in areas such as ride share aggregators (Ola, Uber) and in markets like intra-city logistics (Porter.in). These marketplaces are great technological breakthroughs in and of themselves, without the use of any Web3 techniques or strategies. They have also, arguably, been highly successful business models. But these ‘disruptors’ are still traditional firms in every sense of the word. They have shareholders, a board of directors, executive management, at least some employees (and quasi employees who are largely shut out of the action), along with a host of regulators, stakeholders and others to deal with daily.