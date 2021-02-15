The weird world of cryptos and an emerging struggle for power

The golden rule of power is that one who has the gold makes the rules. Extending this logic, one can say that the sovereign’s authority includes its issuance of currency as a medium of exchange. Therefore, if cryptos become commonly used for transactions, then crypto issuers would threaten the sovereign. It could even be an ingenious and insidious power grab. Cryptos are beginning to act as mediums of exchange. It was rather neat of Elon Musk to announce that Tesla holds Bitcoin to the tune of $1.5 billion and that Tesla would accept it as payment for its cars. A county in Florida has authorized the use of Bitcoin for tax payments. Bank of Mellon-New York has agreed to custodize Bitcoin holdings, even though it most certainly does not meet the criteria of being an ‘asset’ by any stretch of imagination.