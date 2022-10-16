The West has overplayed its hand in cornering Russia5 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Putin might respond with dangerous ferocity if he calculates he has nothing left to lose
Are we heading for World War III? On Thursday, a Russian official actually used that term. Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, told the state-owned TASS news agency: “Kyiv is well aware that (Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or Nato) would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War III."