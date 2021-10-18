America tracks people who quit their jobs. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has been doing so for the past 20 years. Lately, this monthly quitters rate has been rising dramatically. Since April, more than 4 million Americans have quit their jobs every month. In August, that number hit a record 4.3 million. This is 60% more than the average of the past 20 years. It may very well be a post-war record.

Are people quitting because of better job prospects? Is this churn a good thing? It does not seem so, going by the US unemployment rate, which is still above 5.4%. Weekly jobless claims are also rising; currently they are at around 360,000. The US labour force participation rate is still 2% below its pre-pandemic level, which means that more than 4 million people dropped out of the workforce and are not even looking for work. Is that not burnout? Adding to this labour market enigma is the fact that the BLS has also reported 10.6 million job vacancies. America’s labour market seems very tight, with 51% of small business owners reporting that job openings could not be filled in September. Among those who were hiring, a whopping 92% said that there were few or no qualified applicants. Jobs can’t find workers, and yet the jobless are many, and millions are quitting in droves. This trend has been termed “The Great Resignation" by management professor Anthony Klotz.

There are several questions around these phenomena of large-scale quitting and the coexistence of a large number of vacancies with high unemployment. What’s causing them to quit? Is it a sign of strength or weakness? Is it transitory or permanent? Is it peculiar to the US labour market or are there echoes elsewhere too? Does this imply long-term changes in people’s work preferences?

Of these, the first two questions have relatively straightforward answers. To examine the cause of “The Great Resignation", one has to dig deeper and look at disaggregated data. It turns out that the quitting rate is highest only in some sectors. In hospitality, 7% of the workforce quit in just one month. But average pay is up 13% from before the pandemic. That’s quite steep by US standards of wage hikes. It is also high in the healthcare and technology sectors. Coupled with pay raises, this must be interpreted as a sellers’ market.

Derek Thompson writes in The Atlantic that this level of quitting must be seen as an expression of optimism. For decades, there has been stagnation in wages, and the fear of losing social benefits prevented workers from quitting. But such large numbers of quitters is a sign that prospects for workers in the services sector are getting brighter. Strikes have been called by unions across services and manufacturing units. This shows some muscle-flexing by labour, which appears to have regained bargaining power in America.

With inflation running above 5%, some wage adjustment was bound to happen. Adding to worker shortages is the disruption caused by various supply-chain breakdowns, leading factories to cut production or raise prices sharply and risk a drop in demand for their products. The shortage of workers is so acute that it might even lead to convicted felons up for early parole being considered for employment.

On the question of whether the labour market tightness is temporary or permanent, it is undoubtedly the former. Markets always adjust, sooner or later. It might take longer because of a skills mismatch. The simultaneous jobs and worker shortage existed prior to the pandemic, and we have experienced this in India as well. The pandemic just aggravated these mismatches. No wonder that demand for skills related to the digital economy is set to zoom.

The technology sector’s hiring in India this year is expected to exceed the number recruited in the last three years combined. Massive flows of investment into the sector and the rise of unicorns are sure to catalyse more hiring. There are some longer-term structural changes that might apply to the future of work itself. The increased acceptance of work-from-home, for instance. Or the virtual mode now being considered the default mode for meetings. Or increased collaboration via digital connectivity. Also expect some strengthening of the rights of workers in the gig economy.

Elsewhere too, worker shortages are increasingly manifest. For instance, in the UK, there is a shortage of butchers, causing an overpopulation of pigs and a consequent shortage of space on farms. Pig farmers have begun culling healthy pigs since the government is unable to help. Both the UK and US worker shortages might have been aggravated by their harsh immigration policies of recent years, which restricted worker inflow, especially of lower-skilled immigrants. Brexit has made coping with such shortages harder. In Australia too, vacancies are 40% above pre-pandemic levels.

As the global economy rebounds, don’t be surprised by widespread shortages of not just technology and healthcare workers, or butchers, but also truckers, airline pilots and farm workers in developed economies. Coupled with an ageing workforce, this is bound to create pressure on their policy settings to relax immigration for skilled and semi-skilled workers. Meanwhile, higher inflation will make wage hikes an imperative. In the next decade, the pendulum looks ready to swing in favour of labour rather than capital. India has a big opportunity to gain from the global worker shortage, either directly through job-related emigration or indirectly by boosting labour-intensive exports.

Ajit Ranade is chief economist at Aditya Birla Group.

