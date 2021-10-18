The West’s labour scarcity is a transitory phenomenon

Are people quitting because of better job prospects? Is this churn a good thing? It does not seem so, going by the US unemployment rate, which is still above 5.4%. Weekly jobless claims are also rising; currently they are at around 360,000. The US labour force participation rate is still 2% below its pre-pandemic level, which means that more than 4 million people dropped out of the workforce and are not even looking for work. Is that not burnout? Adding to this labour market enigma is the fact that the BLS has also reported 10.6 million job vacancies. America’s labour market seems very tight, with 51% of small business owners reporting that job openings could not be filled in September. Among those who were hiring, a whopping 92% said that there were few or no qualified applicants. Jobs can’t find workers, and yet the jobless are many, and millions are quitting in droves. This trend has been termed “The Great Resignation" by management professor Anthony Klotz.