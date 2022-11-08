The West’s latest sanctions on Russian oil shouldn’t worry us

On the supply side, an output cut by the OPEC+ group of oil producers, of which Russia is a key member, won’t be anything close to the headline figure of 2 million barrels a day they announced last month. Most analysts assess the actual cut at about half that level. I think it could be even smaller after you factor in recovering output in Kazakhstan and Nigeria, which will offset real production cuts that will probably only be made by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.