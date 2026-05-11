Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the oath ceremony in two states. These weren’t meant to declare Samrat Chaudhary and Suvendu Adhikari chief ministers of their states. They were a declaration of an electoral Ashwamedh yagya by the saffron outfit, inspired by its success in recent years.
The wheels that make a political juggernaut roll
SummaryWest Bengal shows that the days of stale allegations and hollow emotionality are over. It’s impossible to win without a sound strategy, cohesion, a direct public connect and an able leadership.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the oath ceremony in two states. These weren’t meant to declare Samrat Chaudhary and Suvendu Adhikari chief ministers of their states. They were a declaration of an electoral Ashwamedh yagya by the saffron outfit, inspired by its success in recent years.
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