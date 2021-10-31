The wisdom of refusing a vaccine deal on Pfizer’s terms

It is amply clear now that one of the best decisions that the Indian government took for its covid vaccination programme was something it did not do. It did not sign a contract with American pharma giant Pfizer for vaccine supply. At the time, many commentators had been highly critical of this, some even predicting that our streets would be piled up with bodies. While some of them surely acted based on their own reading of the situation, others may have been influenced by Pfizer’s forceful spin doctors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}