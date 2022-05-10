The women who went missing in our demographic dividend

As per NFHS-5, one in four women in the age-group 15-49 are employed. When it comes to men, nearly three in four men are employed. This is more or less similar to the NFHS-4 findings of 2015-16. Also, rather disturbingly, the more educated a woman is, the lower are her chances of being employed. Around a third of women with less than five years of education are employed. This drops to 18.4% for women with an education of 10-11 years and then jumps a little to 21.5% for women with 12 or more years of education.