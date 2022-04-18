The world after covid is in need of food not weapons

It is true that Putin didn’t expect such fierce resistance from Ukraine. Despite becoming an independent nation in 1991, the people of Ukraine have continued to enjoy an emotional connection with Russia. That’s why Putin believed the Ukrainian people would extend a warm welcome to the Russian military. Perhaps, he would have learnt a lesson from the crushing failure of Ayub Khan and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1965—when they dispatched their troops to Kashmir, they too had thought that the Kashmiri people would welcome them and the Pakistani flag will be easily hoisted in Srinagar. Not only did the citizens of Ukraine display their unique patriotism, Volodymyr Zelensky, too, has emerged as a hero for the masses. Zelensky has evolved a unique art through dialogue. Far from escaping from the country, he did not even move out of Kiev and has been addressing Parliamentarians around the world from the Ukrainian capital in his own inimitable style that touches people’s hearts. As opposed to this, Putin doesn’t allow anybody else to gain prominence in public forums. As a result, Russia has not been able to put its point of view across to the global community.

