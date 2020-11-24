The world is doing far better than we grant it credit for

Rosling was a Swedish physician and statistician whose last book, Factfullness, is replete with data that presents the world in a very different light from what most of us believe to be true. As bleak as things might seem today, humanity as a whole, he argues, has done rather well for itself. For instance, in 1800, forced labour was legal and actively practised by 193 countries around the world. By 2017, when the book came out, all but three countries had entirely outlawed the practice. Women were allowed to vote in just one country in the world in 1893, but by 2017, women could vote in 193 countries. At the start of the Industrial Revolution in the early 1800s, only 10% of adults had basic reading and writing skills—and by 2016, over 86% of people above the age of 15 could read and write.