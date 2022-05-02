The world is short of time and not minerals for climate action

It also must contend with economics 101: more demand and higher prices will engender more supply. Running out of commodities is a popular fear, but the past couple of hundred years have seen humans develop ever more efficient ways of finding things we want under the ground and pulling them out. Examples are abundant. Consider the US shale oil boom of the past decade: the country’s oil output more than doubled between 2008 and 2018. Peak oil supply – or at least, a secular shift to higher priced crude—was a credible threat just over a decade ago. Both the ‘resources’ and the economically recoverable ‘reserves’ of transition minerals have tended to grow over time, even as production continues. “Economically viable reserves have been growing despite continued production growth," the IEA notes. Data from the United States Geological Survey bears this out.