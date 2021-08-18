The world must never abandon its humanitarian responsibility

And yet, the Iraq invasion has made it nearly impossible to achieve consensus for future military interventions should mass atrocities occur. Pacifism is a respectable view. But the world isn’t there yet. Even the UN accepts the need for military intervention and there are laws that govern how wars should be conducted. Diplomacy must be the first step. But without the possibility of military use as the last resort, diplomacy may be powerless in tackling mass atrocities. In our imperfect world, prosecutions under the International Criminal Court are selective, and applying targeted sanctions against repugnant individuals or regimes isn’t easy. Even when sanctions are imposed, not every country complies. To be sure, the citizens of Sierra Leone, the Balkans, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Uganda did not want foreign forces to stay forever, but they wanted their nightmare to end. It is a choice between two imperfect scenarios.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}