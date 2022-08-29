The world needs compassion and cooperation4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 01:07 AM IST
- 2022 will be remembered as one of the most tragic years in human history in starvation
The tragic war between Russia and Ukraine is now in its seventh month. The assault and humiliation faced by Ukrainian citizens in this period will be remembered as the stigma of the twenty-first century. This war has also shattered the claim that the US and its allies are committed to humanity, equality and poverty eradication. They have shown themselves to be nothing but selfish dwarves.