The world needs compassion and cooperation

In addition to being self-sufficient in farm products, Indian farmers also make up 2% of the world’s food exporters. Unfortunately, seven states across the nation are currently experiencing a severe drought. Where it rained, it rained so heavily that it damaged the crops; and where it didn’t, the farmland is cracking. It is not just our country that has had such bad luck. The worst drought in Europe’s history have affected Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy. The two biggest economies in the world, the US and China, are experiencing a similar dilemma. According to US agronomists, 40% of this year’s cotton crop was devastated. In addition, there is a severe drought affecting six Chinese provinces. There, the Yangtze, the third-largest river in the world, has dried up.