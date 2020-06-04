Opinion | The world needs journalists more than ever right now

The Balkan war changed the way journalists were treated in conflicts. Suddenly, we were viewed as legitimate targets. A colleague of mine—the brilliant, brave camera operator, Margaret Moth—was shot in the face by a sniper in Bosnia. Miraculously, she survived, but she was gravely injured. She was in a vehicle that was clearly marked with the letters “TV"; the sniper who shot her didn’t care that she was a journalist. CNN bought its first armoured vehicle after that. It was a sign of the times and the beginning of a new and chilling age.