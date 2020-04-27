In today’s world, the only question to be asked right now is whether those responsible for dealing with the calamity are capable enough to do so. As disaster does not care about the boundaries emanating from national sovereignty, there is a clear dearth of leaders who have direct influence over the people of the entire world.

Previously, whenever there was a crisis anywhere, American presidents used to take charge, and US administrations would immediately initiate help or intervention on his behalf. But this is the first time when the US itself seems helpless. No other country has seen the kind of suffering and deaths from coronavirus as the US has. When everyone expected some seriousness from Donald Trump during the crisis, he was behaving like a cowboy. On one hand, he has been accused of negligence and not taking timely action and, on the other hand, he has left the US states in a tizzy. When the problem escalated, he began blaming China for the failure.

Germany and the UK have also blamed China. These countries believe that the Dragon’s actions have caused irreparable damage to the world. Back in the US, the Missouri province has even sued China. Some organizations and governments are planning to knock on the doors of United Nations Human Rights Council at Geneva, calling it a human rights issue.

China has stepped up diplomatic efforts, calling these allegations absurd. To tease America, it has begun wholeheartedly helping Latin American and African countries, providing complete support to these small countries to fight covid-19. Now, these countries are raising their voice to support China. China has already taken several Eastern European countries on its side. But the US and its western allies are speaking in unison against Beijing. Is it just an attempt to hide their failure, or is there any truth in it? Experts have disagreements over it. Some communicable disease experts in the US say that their careful examination shows that China deliberately spread the virus. Others are rubbishing these claims. The seats of power in many countries are currently occupied by hot-headed nationalists. Trump even claimed that it “wasn’t just flu, we were attacked". Earlier, British foreign minister Dominic Robb stated that China would have to bear the consequences of the pandemic. German chancellor Angela Merkel is also displeased with China’s attitude.

But Beijing is not in a mood to blink. It has not only rejected all allegations, but has also increased its naval activities in the South China Sea. It holds hundreds of patents, from essential commodities to tech products, and even for several herbs. For its cheap labour force, western countries had already set up their large production bases in China. Now, they cannot turn their face away from China. Emotional slogans are being raised against China in developing countries like India also, but we are not any less dependent on it. Many parts of our booming auto industry come from China.

In these circumstances, leaders like Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela could make a huge difference through their mass appeal, but this is not possible in the world of Trump, Merkel or Xi Jinping.

When these heads of states are shooting from the hip, some women are committed to making a difference. As soon as Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen came to know that a mysterious virus was spreading in Wuhan, she ordered a strict investigation of all flights to and from Wuhan. Soon after, all flights to China, Hong Kong and Macau were banned. The number of covid-19 infected in Taiwan with a population of around 25 million is barely 428.

Similarly, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern had sealed the borders of her country as early as 19 March. New Zealand has also suffered very little damage. The women vice president of the Philippines should also be appreciated in these regard. In India, Kerala successfully defended itself after the initial shocks, and it has a woman health minister.

In the absence of leaders like Gandhi and Mandela, why don’t world leaders take lessons from these contemporary women?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin

