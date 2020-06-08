Opinion | The world’s underprivileged are in acute need of a healing touch

It is not enough for me to stand before you tonight and condemn riots. It would be morally irresponsible for me to do that without, at the same time, condemning the contingent, intolerable conditions that exist in our society. These conditions are the things that cause individuals to feel that they have no alternative than to engage in violent rebellions to get attention. And I must say tonight that a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the [African American] poor has worsened over the last fifteen years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquillity and the status quo than about justice and humanity," said Martin Luther King, Jr., the American civil rights leader who was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, in a 1968 speech titled The Other America. King, a believer of non-violence, never endorsed riots, but often spoke of their root causes.

In recent days, America has witnessed the most intense, widespread and sustained protests and riots since the civil rights movement of the 1960s. The proximate cause of these riots was a policeman’s fatal knee on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That knee was the match that lit a flame on a powder keg of issues. The first ingredient of this combustible mix is centuries of slavery and subjugation of African Americans. Despite attempts at affirmative action, they suffer as unequal citizens to this day. A second medium-term ingredient is the economic hardship and lack of opportunity suffered by thousands of inner-city African American youth. A third potent ingredient is the current societal angst generated by three months of pandemic-related lock-ins, the disproportionate health toll it has taken on non-White Americans, and the unemployment it has caused. The latest US employment statistics suggest a 12.4% unemployment rate for Caucasians and a 16.8% unemployment rate for African Americans (this gap of about 4-5% has persisted for a long time). As King said years ago, “The official unemployment statistics do not take under consideration the thousands of people who have given up, who have lost motivation, who have had so many doors closed in their faces that they feel defeated and believe that life is a long desolate corridor with no exit signs."

Far from providing a healing touch, let alone a balm for societal wounds, US President Donald Trump has fostered an ambience of segregation by using deadly force on some non-violent protests and by threatening to call in the military. For soothing words that thread the needle between accepting the legitimate right of citizens to protest and denouncing the chaotic looting on high streets, America has had to turn to people like Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta, at the local level, and to former President Barack Obama at the national level. The lesson from America in 2020 is that quelling fires in a society that is aflame takes not a “law and order" show of machismo, but a gentle and clear healing touch.

For other democracies watching from near and far, the message is clear. The world’s liberal order after World War II achieved many things, but it failed many marginal sections of society by being inadequately inclusive. By pandering to narrow interests without delivering genuine equality, democracies set in place a counter-revolution of populism. This populism embraced the opposite, that of pampering the majority. Populists in major democracies around the world, from the US to Japan, have allowed a cleavage of society into “us" and “them". This ambience has encouraged the open persecution of immigrants, internal migrants, followers of non-dominant religions, and the “other" in society. In the same way that the failures of liberalism have been exposed by social inequality, populism is in the process of being exposed as the poison that consumes those who dish it out. The so-called “strong men" in charge of many democracies are being outed as weak, narcissistic and insecure as leaders. Confronted with the need to take science-based decisions in response to a once-in-a-century pandemic, and with the need to inspire confidence by forging a consensus, these populists seem to have stumbled since they have been surrounded by a coterie of “yes" people who only feed their vanity.

Classical liberals around the world must wake up to this opportunity and highlight the effect of this slow and insidious poisoning of society. Since the aforementioned three ingredients of an incendiary mix exist among the underprivileged in almost every society, no democracy will be immune. Disgruntlement is showing up in protests around the world, like those in the US today, in Hong Kong last year, against a new criminal code in Indonesia, and even in India from just before the covid outbreak.

An inclusive economic model and a society that fosters freedom and justice, in spirit and deed, is achievable by reforming the liberal order—combining the good elements of an interdependent world with a sharp focus on lifting the underprivileged. The alternative is a world at war with itself, within and outside national boundaries.

P.S: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that," said Martin Luther King, Jr.

Narayan Ramachandran is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand