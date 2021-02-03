The world’s vaccination drive is stuck in second gear

The EU’s problems highlight an age-old faultline between the developed and developing world: the West talks a better game on trade than it practises. Last week, Jean Pisani-Ferry, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel put the contradiction in stark terms while laying out an argument for the developed world picking up the bill for vaccinating the developing world. “Either design and implement a comprehensive global strategy, or seal borders and let countries fight it out with the virus one by one. There is no effective middle way," wrote Pisani-Ferry for Project Syndicate. His logic is easy enough to follow: In a world where travellers and migrants to Europe are as often as not people from Senegal or Punjab, “the prevailing combination of vaccine nationalism and half-open borders is a losing strategy," he argues. The UK strain has already spread to most American states and the Brazilian strain is moving rapidly across the US too (and is in Germany). The H1N1 virus arrived in New York City years ago via more than 20 American high school students returning from a mid-term holiday break in Cancun. In 2003, SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, was likely unleashed in Hong Kong by an infected doctor from across the border in Guangdong who checked into a hotel to attend a wedding in Hong Kong.