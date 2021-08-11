The world should not let the women of Afghanistan down

Beyond surveys, there are public outpourings that indicate Afghans do not want the Taliban to take them back to the dark ages. In a rallying cry of defiance and at great personal risk, men, women and children have been marching in the streets and climbing onto their roof tops to shout “Allahu Akbar" or ‘God is Great’. From the capital, Kabul, to the regional cities of Herat and Khost to the provinces of Nangarhar and Bamiyan, Afghans are reclaiming this phrase—so often abused by terrorist groups like the Taliban—and using it in defence of their army as it fights to defend the country they’ve worked so hard to rebuild. Unless the international community acts, these courageous actions will be pointless and the US and its allies will have made martyrs of the very women and children they had promised to protect.