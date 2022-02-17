The world should outlaw LAWs: This technology is a major threat

Mention autonomous weapons and most people picture the giant war robots of Terminator fame. While we are not there yet, there is an arms race on to make something similar and just as sinister. Russell’s Future of Life Institute had created a Black Mirror style fictional video in 2017 called Slaughterbots, which went viral. It depicted small AI-powered quadcopters with explosive warheads that could attack cities and people in swarms and become fearsome, intelligent weapons of mass destruction. They could be algorithmically directed to choose a certain race, gender or particular face as their target profile and mount selective attacks on such victims. Russell pointed out that all the technologies shown in that video already existed, but had not been put together. The Institute recently released a sequel to the video that shows even more dangerous ‘use cases’: LAWs in cars shooting voters at a polling booth, a bank robbery by canine-like robots carrying assault weapons, a nightclub massacre by autonomous quadcopters with bombs. Scenarios of this kind have become horrifyingly real. An autonomous armed drone attack by Houthi rebels on a Saudi Arabian target recently injured eight. Autonomous armed quadcopters have started appearing in arms fairs and exhibitions.