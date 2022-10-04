The world should re-examine its current monetary policy model4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:09 PM IST
The over-printing of money to spur growth has upped risks emerging from addictions to easy credit
Before he became US treasury secretary in 2009, Timothy Geithner was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. As part of this job, Geithner had to deal with the after-effects of investment bank Lehman Brothers going bust in mid-September 2008. There had to be some “foam on the runway", Geithner had said, to handle the crash-landing.