The world showed a vignette of covid vaccine hesitancy

Many around the world saw covid vaccination as just a medical decision. But in reality, it was a complex socio-political, psychosocial and economic decision. In Pakistan, there was a change of government, and in Burkina Faso, there was a military coup while the pandemic was on. This political instability affected public trust in their administrations and so also in directives from governmental agencies asking people to get vaccinated. Even in the US, with its highly evolved health care system, the context of the 2020 presidential elections and opinions of political leaders did impact many an individual’s decision to take a jab or not. But in Pakistan, there were already negative perceptions vis-a-vis vaccines among large numbers on account of misperceptions of the country’s polio vaccination drive. These misgivings got transferred to the covid vaccine too. A vaccination certificate, more than being an assurance of being protected from severe covid, was seen as a passport to move around freely during lockdowns, and many were willing get vaccinated specifically to enjoy these freedoms.