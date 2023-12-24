Opinion
The worst investment ideas of 2023
Summary
- Among the market buzzwords of the year were FIRE, smallcaps, midcaps, and SIPs. Could it be that financial advisers and influencers were peddling the wrong ideas?
It’s busy season. Everyone worth their investing salt must come up with a forecast for 2024. The amazing thing is they do. Even though, by my guesstimate, 95% of them are proven to be wrong year after year. But who cares.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more