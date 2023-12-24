The worst investment ideas of 2023

Second, is this infatuation with midcaps, small caps and SME stocks. The belief is that if you want to make big returns, you need to be in this segment of the market. The large caps are done for. This self-perpetuating story is playing out in the market, which after all is driven by money flows in the near term. Hard data on the other hand clearly suggests that this belief is a fallacy to a very large extent. But then who’s listening! The smaller the company, the more exciting the opportunity seems to be. Unfortunately, when the tide turns, let alone taking a hit, given the amount of money that has gone into these markets, it may be difficult to even get an exit!