The WTO’s leaky boat may be our best hope in a storm

It’s not only foodgrains. The duplicity and blinkered vision of rich nations was on full display when many of them stubbornly refused to relax intellectual property rights for global vaccine distribution at the height of the pandemic. These advanced nations decided to put private profit ahead of public health in times of global crisis. And, yet, it was at the MC12 that a solution was hammered out for developing countries to produce and sell patented vaccines, both in the domestic and international markets, even though this comes two years after India and South Africa had first proposed such a covid occasioned relaxation and when the pandemic seems to be on the wane.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}