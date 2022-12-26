The Year That Was: The Battle for UP, Identities and Representation

The most important national political event was the elections in the populous state of Uttar Pradesh—comparable in size to countries such as Brazil, or the European Union. The second round of covid had dealt an unfortunate blow to the state, with deaths and funerals reported from all over. There was a long-standing farmers agitation in western Uttar Pradesh, calling for a repeal of the farm laws. The erstwhile Samajwadis came together—Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary. Some tall leaders from the backward and disadvantaged social castes—Krishna Patel, Pallavi Patel, Swami Prasad Maurya and Om Prakash Rajbhar—also came within the Samajwadi fold, giving an impression that a rainbow coalition was indeed emerging to the left of centre. Indian states also witnessed some non-electoral political manoeuvring and change. The most significant of this was in Maharashtra. The Maha-Vikas Aghadi government came to power in 2019, and was referred to as an unnatural alliance of the Shiv-Sena, NCP and the Congress, specially as the Shiv Sena had hitherto been an ally of the BJP. The BJP’s poster-boy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis was kept away from power, and deft manoeuvring from Sharad Pawar got the MVA to power. In 2022, however, the BJP won an extra seat in the Rajya Sabha elections, and trumped the Sena in the Council elections. The outcome was fissures in the Shiv Sena. Using Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, the BJP reclaimed power in this important state housing India’s financial hub. A similar attempt in the state of Jharkhand—the use of Operation Lotus—was successful at best in arresting a corrupt bureaucrat known to be close to the coalition government led by Hemant Soren. But both coalition partners—the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress party—held on to their MLAs, making it difficult for the lotus to bloom.