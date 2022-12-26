The Year That Was: The Battle for UP, Identities and Representation

The year 2022 is best remembered as the year of “awakening”, when the world took faltering steps to normalcy, following the unprecedented global pandemic of covid-19 and forced closures and lockdowns
The year 2022 is best remembered as the year of “awakening", when the world took faltering steps to normalcy, following the unprecedented global pandemic of covid-19 and forced closures and lockdowns. This global crisis of lives and livelihoods presented humanity with its shared fate, and a search for the “commons" where ameliorating the human condition was possible only if shared destinies of humankind were thought about on a global scale.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The year 2022 is best remembered as the year of “awakening", when the world took faltering steps to normalcy, following the unprecedented global pandemic of covid-19 and forced closures and lockdowns. This global crisis of lives and livelihoods presented humanity with its shared fate, and a search for the “commons" where ameliorating the human condition was possible only if shared destinies of humankind were thought about on a global scale.
The post-Second World War order of sovereign nation-states, in a power balanced framework, received its most severe challenge from a nanoparticle that transcended sovereign barriers of immigration checks, passport and visa-entry regimes. Hitherto, only aggressor nations and wars could have challenged national sovereignty—now a mutated virus invisible to the human eye was eroding the sovereign’s compact of state and citizens.
The post-Second World War order of sovereign nation-states, in a power balanced framework, received its most severe challenge from a nanoparticle that transcended sovereign barriers of immigration checks, passport and visa-entry regimes. Hitherto, only aggressor nations and wars could have challenged national sovereignty—now a mutated virus invisible to the human eye was eroding the sovereign’s compact of state and citizens.
Most of all, globalization that had seemingly rendered the world as a flat topography, facilitating markets sans boundaries, faced its most severe challenge. First, it was the very pegs of globalization that were spreading disease and death. It was the ease of global air travel that created global pathways for the transmission of the coronavirus, without checks or restrictions. Second, the only mechanical response that states had to stop the spread of the virus was to erect physical national boundaries, putting an end to seamless global flows.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Humans, whose lives needed to be safeguarded, were themselves the carriers of this virus. What destiny must befall humankind, as man must separate from another man, and a woman from another, and where discussion of rights, liberties, differences and equality—the sine qua non of democracies since the French Revolution—were all placed on suspended animation. Coping strategies and survival were the talk, not the revolution of ideas that sustains modernity. I reflect back on 2022, not just as a passage of time, but as an immense question mark on how we look back, and proceed further. The pursuit of power and profits has lost its sheen like never before.
The most important national political event was the elections in the populous state of Uttar Pradesh—comparable in size to countries such as Brazil, or the European Union. The second round of covid had dealt an unfortunate blow to the state, with deaths and funerals reported from all over. There was a long-standing farmers agitation in western Uttar Pradesh, calling for a repeal of the farm laws. The erstwhile Samajwadis came together—Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary. Some tall leaders from the backward and disadvantaged social castes—Krishna Patel, Pallavi Patel, Swami Prasad Maurya and Om Prakash Rajbhar—also came within the Samajwadi fold, giving an impression that a rainbow coalition was indeed emerging to the left of centre. Indian states also witnessed some non-electoral political manoeuvring and change. The most significant of this was in Maharashtra. The Maha-Vikas Aghadi government came to power in 2019, and was referred to as an unnatural alliance of the Shiv-Sena, NCP and the Congress, specially as the Shiv Sena had hitherto been an ally of the BJP. The BJP’s poster-boy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis was kept away from power, and deft manoeuvring from Sharad Pawar got the MVA to power. In 2022, however, the BJP won an extra seat in the Rajya Sabha elections, and trumped the Sena in the Council elections. The outcome was fissures in the Shiv Sena. Using Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, the BJP reclaimed power in this important state housing India’s financial hub. A similar attempt in the state of Jharkhand—the use of Operation Lotus—was successful at best in arresting a corrupt bureaucrat known to be close to the coalition government led by Hemant Soren. But both coalition partners—the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress party—held on to their MLAs, making it difficult for the lotus to bloom.
In the battle of identities and representation, the BJP reclaimed its territory among the indigenous tribal population and its foothold in Adivasi politics by catapulting Droupadi Murmu as India’s first female tribal President. No mean feat, as this forced even opponents of the BJP—such as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Biju Janata Dal—to vote across political boundaries. Having risen from a school teacher to an MLA and a minister in Odisha, then the Governor of Jharkhand, she was a “daughter of the soil" for me, and represents today the apogee of aspirational democratic politics for many.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a sudden twist, and in a U-turn once again, Nitish Kumar—the poster boy chief minister of good governance—joined hands with his erstwhile foes the RJD, bringing back the samajwadis to power in Bihar. Even as no clear pattern emerges from this political mosaic, what is evident is that leaders continue to look for opportunities to oppose Narendra Modi’s juggernaut through small spaces in state-level politics, while Modi continues to be ascendant at the national level.