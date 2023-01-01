The next year will also feature a new debate about India’s economic relationship with the US. Indian support for a large part of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, launched by the US in 2022, will be tested in terms of how far both sides are prepared to go in pursuing deeper economic ties. India has plainly concluded that a normal political or economic relationship with China is out of reach, owing to the residual effect of repeated Chinese incursions along the Sino-Indian border while Xi has been in office. The Indian economy is already opening up more to the West, with free-trade agreements already negotiated with Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, leaving open the possibility of economic re-engagement with the US itself (depending in large part on the waning of protectionist sentiment in both countries).