The young should quit activism and go make money

Much of what is going on in India in the name of humanitarianism is a part of the global industry of Western idealism with its identical values. It is a new form of evangelism. That is why a Greta Thunberg or Rihanna, or conscientious comedians like Trevor Noah, appear not to think they have an obligation to read the dense prose of a nation’s agrarian economy, at least on Wikipedia, before commenting on what a nation ought to do about its own farmers. As this column has maintained, India’s agricultural reform is a bold humanitarian effort, but to Western social evangelism, an agitating farmer on a tractor has to be the victim. In that way, once again, the global posh, in the euphoria of do-gooding, are actually sabotaging India’s poor. This is exactly how exotic socialism impoverished India, offering us tragic proof that good intentions can kill millions, and that the liberation of greed can lift one-fourth of a gigantic nation out of poverty in a single generation.