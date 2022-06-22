Theories of change are popular but could prove perilous as well4 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 10:08 PM IST
The bundling of funds with fallacies that cause more harm than good is common in the social sector
The bundling of funds with fallacies that cause more harm than good is common in the social sector
Listen to this article
Scientific theories offer explanations of the way things are and make predictions about what will happen if conditions change. And the successful ones are often held in awe, even after they get superseded. Newton’s theories, overshadowed later by Einstein’s, are an example. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the belief gained ground that human society too was subject to such theories and laws. This often had unfortunate consequences. Marx’s theories of social change were implemented with determination in the 20th century in many countries. Marx would probably have disowned the manner in which they were used and the egregious outcomes and human costs it entailed.