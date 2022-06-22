Theories of change are popular but could prove perilous as well

Aside from a bit of hubris among some people, usually a few well-informed funders, in the vast majority of cases, the use of a ToC has no negative source. It is all done with good intentions and a commitment to intellectual honesty. But the consequences, unfortunately, can be very real. Among other effects in the social sector, it has contributed to the narrowing and technocratization of action over the past few decades. Since a ToC, even if some other phrase is used, becomes a ‘must have’, the human-social uncertainties of social action gets minimized at the design stage itself. For example, if gender empowerment is to happen through the development of women’s self-help-groups (SHGs), which support household businesses with credit and other inputs, then action must focus narrowly and sharply on that. This often ignore the fact that many women in those SHGs are victims of domestic violence or their earnings are hijacked by errant husbands. This is because if you try to deal with the latter two issues, the likelihood of your achieving any goal declines, confronted by entrenched power hierarchies in communities; whereas if your efforts are only aimed at increasing family income, why would you face any resistance?