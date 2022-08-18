There are good reasons for us to be optimistic on technology

The first such breathtaking discovery is the covid vaccine. Pandemics are our worst killers, rivalled only by an asteroid impact. The Plague of Justanian in the 6th century CE killed up to half the human population and the 1918 Spanish Flu killed 40-100 million people. The covid outbreak was equally virulent and could have led to hundreds of million deaths, but for heroes like Katalin Kariko, Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, who used human cells’ own mRNA protein to thwart the virus. These and other vaccines were created and scaled at blinding speeds through other amazing developments like DNA sequencing and custom AI to quickly identify spike proteins. However disruptive and disturbing the disease was, we are incredibly fortunate that these marvels have brought the planet back on its feet in a mere two odd years. Talking of marvels, my second cause of optimism is the incredible story of the universe being told through astonishing pictures taken by another great piece technology, the $10 billion James Webb Telescope. Launched into orbit by a giant Ariane rocket, it has allowed us to peer into the universe almost at its origin. We have seen Glass-z13, born just 300 million years after the Big Bang. It has revealed ‘nurseries’ where stars are born, shown us another star in its death spasms, shown the Stephen’s Quintet of galaxy clusters pirouetting together, and might one day uncover a planet with life forms as curious as us. Consider the complexity: the telescope has a mirror made of 18 separate segments that unfolded with clockwork precision after reaching orbit, along with a five-layered sun-shield the size of a tennis court to diminish heat from the Sun more than a million times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}