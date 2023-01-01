There are lessons to learn from Ukraine5 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Owing to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many governments today are acting as if they are also at war.
Owing to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many governments today are acting as if they are also at war.
In extraordinary times such as wars, pandemics, and natural disasters, all politicians introduce extraordinary measures to soften the negative economic and social impact on their country’s citizens. But only the best among them will do so with the future in mind, helping to create the conditions for longer-term prosperity. As the late Queen Elizabeth II put it, “What leaders do for their people today is government and politics. But what they do for the people of tomorrow—that is statesmanship."