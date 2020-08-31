There are no bad guys in India’s muddle over GST compensation

The total shortfall in GST due to states (protected revenue at 14% compounded annual growth minus estimated actual revenue) is ₹3 trillion. Net of compensation through cess, the amount drops to ₹2.35 trillion. If states opted for the first option given by the Centre, they would get ₹2.62 trillion, including the compensation cess. That is 87% of the shortfall. This option will enable borrowing of approximately ₹1 trillion. That is because states will be able to borrow the final instalment of 0.5% (originally intended as a bonus for completing at least three of the four specified reforms set out in May) even without meeting the pre-conditions. Through option 2, they can cover the entire shortfall, but the terms are not great. Importantly, under both the options, whatever is not borrowed by states will still be paid to them even after 2022, through an extension of the cess. The delayed payment may be a blessing in disguise for states to manage the transition to a post-compensation GST era. Finally, GST has actually delivered 14% revenue growth to all states for the period till the end of last financial year. So all dues have been settled for a total of 2 years and 9 months out of 5 years.