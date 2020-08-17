There are no shortcuts to making money, especially in the stock market

Studies show that in the short term, stocks ignore business reality and swing rather randomly between optimism and pessimism. This makes investing in the stock market difficult. Buying stocks when the price is low and selling when the price is high, is hard. Finding the right stocks to buy is even harder. But all this has not deterred new investors from flocking to the stock market. India’s top brokerages reported up to 300% jump in new accounts. Published data suggests that the average daily turnover has been rising for the last three months like never before. Further, oddly, retail and high net-worth individuals’ share in this turnover has been rising. On the other hand, institutional investors’ or the experienced investors’ share has been falling.