There has never been a worse time to be famous in India

Many years ago, when my friend and I were returning from school, we decided to reject fame when we grew up. Our reasoning was that ordinary people, including us, said such horrible things about the famous, and we could not bear the thought of millions of people saying nasty things about us. I was not very sure, though; I slyly whispered to the universe that I was open to becoming a superstar.

The vast benefits of fame were obvious to me. The individual fan who begged for an autograph was an inconsequential pest; a star enjoyed at all times the reaffirming adoration of the nameless millions who were far away in their own dimensions, who could never scale the high walls of the giant mansion granted by stardom. When stars did appear in real life, which was rare, the people of Madras had no doubt over their own role—to be servile, which was the only way they knew to show respect. The famous almost never faced the risk of sharing the same space as the masses, unless they were actors shooting a scene. They were never dragged to court and never arrested.

Many of the joys of fame have survived today. Even so, all things considered, our age is the worst time to be famous, especially in India. I know I am making it look as if fame is an option that you volunteer for. I am aware that stardom is a lottery. But it is a bad toss to win today.

Take, for instance, what’s going on in the Hindi film industry. If you have not been following Indian news, you will not find the next sentence logical: An actor killed himself and a small group of almost-famous actors have accused superstars of discrimination, then abetting suicide, then abetting murder, and then of either taking drugs or dealing in them. Television channels found in this issue an easy way to get attention, or to achieve the political ends of their promoters. When trouble breaks, the famous have no human rights, precisely because they are famous. They are superhuman in good times and subhuman in bad times. One actress is even in jail right now for reasons we do not fully understand.

People still adore the famous and they do beg for selfies in public spaces, but as a collective crowd, they are not as innocuous as they were before. They are not merely numbers in the follower count of Instagram or particles that orbit stars; they are a fluid dynamic mob with wounds and sentiments and opinions.

As the influential health evangelist and author Tim Ferris, who once was desperate to be famous, noted, “…you don’t need to do anything wrong to get death threats, rape threats, etc. You just need a big enough audience."

Not long ago, there were things only celebrities could do. They stood on a pedestal and talked, and everyone listened, and when someone died, they conveyed their condolence because their words mattered to the grieving. But now, everyone has a platform, everyone is famous to five people; as a result, everyone behaves like a celebrity. They even convey their condolences to a departed public figure, even though no one cares for the “RIP" of the anonymous. But this new equality, a sort of hyper non-electoral democracy, has unconsciously made them look at proper celebrities as competition. So there is a huge segment of people, a consequential mob of inconsequential individuals who can be very dangerous to the famous, especially when real stars are in some trouble.

For the first time in India, the famous do not have power that is proportionate to their fame, even in their own domains. As filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pointed out a few weeks ago, there was a time when a doyen of the film industry could ruin a career; but no one has that sort of power anymore. As a result, it is very easy for the underdog today to look valiant and appear as if he or she is taking on the mighty, while in reality they face no substantial risks. And the easiest way for an incompetent government machinery to appear to be doing its job is to go after the famous—for drugs, sexual immorality or financial impropriety.

Just as the stars perceive their fans as a conceptual human swarm and not as individuals, the crowds today perceive the famous as a small swarm and not as individual humans, a small beautiful swarm that they have employed to entertain them at all times, and never offend through words or actions. As a result, every star is doomed to be political, forever a prisoner to his base.

Many generations of Indians have heard their parents say that the rich are unhappy. My mother used to tell me this pointing at passing cars, especially at women in sleeveless blouses. It was a lie. In fact, until recent times, it was a golden period for the rich. It was much cheaper then to be wealthy and what one got in return for being among the top 1% was a degree of luxury, influence, respect and debauchery that is extremely expensive today. Today, what fame can buy has depreciated much more than what wealth can buy.

The famous are, of course, rich. But their wealth is so often modest compared to their fame. Even so, this modest wealth is tied to their fame, as a result of which they seem trapped in a mildly abusive relationship with their base until they mercifully age and are cast away.

Today, the luckiest form of success is to be somewhat known only in your narrow domain, and be adored only by the class, community or club whose adoration matters to you. And amass wealth that is disproportionate to your modest fame.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

