There has never been a worse time to be famous in India

For the first time in India, the famous do not have power that is proportionate to their fame, even in their own domains. As filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pointed out a few weeks ago, there was a time when a doyen of the film industry could ruin a career; but no one has that sort of power anymore. As a result, it is very easy for the underdog today to look valiant and appear as if he or she is taking on the mighty, while in reality they face no substantial risks. And the easiest way for an incompetent government machinery to appear to be doing its job is to go after the famous—for drugs, sexual immorality or financial impropriety.