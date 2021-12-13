There is certainty about greater uncertainty as a new year begins

Most commentators who rightly hold the US responsible for all that appears broken in the world of capitalism somehow find their voices muted when it comes to holding China’s policymakers responsible for the mess that its economy is in. China, in their view, is more willing to confront its economic challenges head on. Facts do not support such sanguinity. An investigation of alleged links between the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the country’s financial sector had set the stage for coercion by the Communist Party to ease reserve requirements for banks. According to LingLing Wei, party inspectors have lectured officials of China’s central bank that “whatever macro-policy discipline the central bank tries to maintain would be secondary to the need to deliver what the party leadership asks." (on.wsj.com/3DRZJpM). This is not going to give America sleepless nights about the dollar losing its reserve currency status anytime soon.