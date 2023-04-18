There is good reason for the US Fed’s rate path to be this foggy5 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Rising economic risks amid persistent inflation have posed the US central bank a peculiar dilemma
Talk of an economic recession in rich-world countries led by the US seems to be getting stronger. As Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve, said recently: “Some mild recession is definitely… a possibility." The Federal Reserve system has 12 regional reserve banks. The Chicago Fed is one of them. A technical recession is a situation where the size of an economy contracts for two consecutive quarters.