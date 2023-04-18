There is good reason for the US Fed’s rate path to be this foggy

Now how does all this impact India? First, from December to February, goods exports to the US fell more than 6%. Second, the IT companies are already feeling the heat, with prospects for this financial year not looking so good. Third, if the Fed cuts interest rates, Indian stocks will rally. Of course, there is no way of knowing this for sure. The only way to play this is through right asset allocation, where, depending on an individual’s risk profile, holdings can be diversified across stocks, bonds, fixed deposits, gold, real estate etc. Finally, it will be interesting to see what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does if the US central bank chooses to raise the federal funds rate. In its last meeting, the monetary policy committee of RBI had decided to pause raising rates.