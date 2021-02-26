There is no magical strategy that lets you participate only in the upside

While there are several investors who have got it right once or twice and go on to write books and are featured in talk shows, they eventually get the next one wrong. The reality is that there are several variables, known and unknown, that can influence the stock markets in the short run, and therein lies the difficulty of an accurate prediction. The humble truth is that no one really knows where the markets are headed in the short run. Period.

