There is plenty for us to unlearn and relearn as we tackle covid-19

Philosophical systems from Greco-Roman and ancient Hinduism to the modern enlightenment era have urged mankind to focus on efforts and not results, as in the Bhagavad Gita’s famous shloka, “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kada chana (Let not the fruits of action be your motive)." Seneca and the Stoics went further by asking us to engage in premeditatio malorum, a pre-meditation of adversity. Responding to an age of repression, Thomas Hobbes, Jean Jacques Rosseau and Jeremy Bentham reminded us that in social cooperation, civil debate and consensus lie the seeds of the greater good of the greater many. Artists, poets and playwrights have produced their most enduring works during periods of angst, or as Georg Hegel said, “the owl of Minerva only spreads its wings with the coming of the dusk". The Hippocratic oath embodies many of these ideas, including “first do no harm" and “no shame in saying I know not". It embeds the profound thought that prevention is better than cure. Great ideas, great beauty and great learning can come from great disruption. For that, we must let go of our idea to “conquer with plans" and substitute it with “comprehend with reflection and learning". If we are able to do that, we could ask ourselves not merely when we might return to normal, but what we want that new normal to be.